Asset Planning Services Ltd. Sells 38,241 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. cut its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 89.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,241 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 458,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,067,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,320,000 after buying an additional 35,546 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 170,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 766,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,915,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,713. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average is $53.45. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

