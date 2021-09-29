Asset Planning Services Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.96. 2,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,528. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.38. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.