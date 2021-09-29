Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 9,903 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $173,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,592 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $89,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.10.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

