Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Gap Down to $43.93

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.93, but opened at $42.82. Clearfield shares last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 680 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLFD shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Clearfield alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.84 million, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 12.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $274,143.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,805.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clearfield by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 7.5% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 380,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 221,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.