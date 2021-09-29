Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.37

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$19.37 and last traded at C$19.40, with a volume of 22177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.82.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.97.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael George Skurski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.97, for a total value of C$287,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$498,449. Also, Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.76, for a total transaction of C$237,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,346,656.40.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

