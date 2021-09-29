Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Gap Up to $16.63

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.63, but opened at $17.24. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 305 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $958.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.17. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

