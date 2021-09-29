Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $64.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bumble by 777.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMBL traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,561. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bumble will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

