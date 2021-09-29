Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.62.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPPMF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.95 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

CPPMF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 59,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,486. The firm has a market cap of $480.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $115.65 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

