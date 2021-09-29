Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,783 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.7% of Advisor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.72. The company had a trading volume of 388,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,483,359. The company has a market capitalization of $255.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.