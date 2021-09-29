Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,257 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.58% of Globe Life worth $55,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,663. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.71 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

