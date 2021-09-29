Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SUMO. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $16.13. 18,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,106. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -13.55.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $53,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $584,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,372 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367,076 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 900.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,440 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,574,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,158 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

