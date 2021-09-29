$3.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report $3.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.41 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $14.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.83 billion to $14.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $18.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on W. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.63.

Shares of W traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,965. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.90 and its 200-day moving average is $301.01. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $221.09 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.94, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total transaction of $538,332.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $2,760,224. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 50.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

