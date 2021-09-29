Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,182. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.24% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

