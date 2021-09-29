Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 12,422 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Full Sail Capital LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,422 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 244.6% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 895,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,894,000 after purchasing an additional 635,858 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $24,821,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 63,570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 81,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the period.

Shares of FSTA stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,234. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $44.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77.

