Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKRKY shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

NKRKY traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $501.43 million during the quarter.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

