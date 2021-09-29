Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.93 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €3.93 ($4.62) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €3.10 ($3.65) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €3.70 ($4.35).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.