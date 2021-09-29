Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) is Full Sail Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 3.2% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC owned 0.53% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $34,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $317.06. The company had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,271. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.03 and its 200-day moving average is $310.30. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $227.52 and a fifty-two week high of $324.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

