Full Sail Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 431,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.0% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.76. 330,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,406,901. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61.

