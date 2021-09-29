Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.60-10.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.58-7.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.64 billion.Cintas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.600-$10.900 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $353.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $402.11.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $10.56 on Wednesday, reaching $396.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,544. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.64 and a 200 day moving average of $369.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas has a 12-month low of $311.69 and a 12-month high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

