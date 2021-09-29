Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 116 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,857 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,479,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $1,408,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total transaction of $114,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,229,811 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $133.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.99 and its 200 day moving average is $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

