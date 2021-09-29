Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to announce sales of $14.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.56 million to $20.58 million. Affimed reported sales of $12.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $53.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.79 million to $69.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $112.83 million, with estimates ranging from $26.65 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

NASDAQ:AFMD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $586.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 31.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,215 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Affimed by 0.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,335,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,195 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Affimed by 2.9% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,753,000 after purchasing an additional 150,288 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Affimed by 16.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,260,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 315,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 16.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 218,532 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

