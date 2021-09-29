ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Market Cap Reaches $1.69 Million

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $9,171.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00107034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00136134 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,029.30 or 1.00139899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.17 or 0.06921911 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.23 or 0.00786822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

