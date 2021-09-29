ANON Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $483.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. ANON has a total market capitalization of $31,862.81 and $483.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ANON has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002249 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00055748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00107034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002601 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

