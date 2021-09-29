Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 3,878 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,387 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,868,000 after acquiring an additional 622,530 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 583,818 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 292.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 662,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after buying an additional 493,666 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,581,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TAP traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,894. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

