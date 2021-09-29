Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 324,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after acquiring an additional 492,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,222,000 after acquiring an additional 83,681 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $400.41. 502,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,189. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.37 and a 1 year high of $417.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

