Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 703.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 297,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,601,084. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.39 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.83.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.