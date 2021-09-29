Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.60 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 99.29% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 142,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,125,941. The stock has a market cap of $655.43 million, a P/E ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,446.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,220 shares of company stock worth $335,272. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

