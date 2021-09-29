BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Hold Rating from HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $330.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

BNTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.46.

Shares of BNTX stock traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $280.98. The company had a trading volume of 37,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,876. The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.13 and its 200 day moving average is $238.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of -1.59.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,483,000 after buying an additional 193,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,092,000 after buying an additional 242,867 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,767,000 after buying an additional 155,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

