BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Hold Rating from HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $330.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.
BNTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.46.
Shares of BNTX stock traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $280.98. The company had a trading volume of 37,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,876. The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.13 and its 200 day moving average is $238.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of -1.59.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,483,000 after buying an additional 193,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,092,000 after buying an additional 242,867 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,767,000 after buying an additional 155,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.