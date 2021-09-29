Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Gap Down to $51.69

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.69, but opened at $50.58. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $51.27, with a volume of 157 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.78 million, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,640.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 91,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

