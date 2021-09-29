Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528,799 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Umpqua worth $46,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Umpqua by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 6.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 4.5% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 63.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $20.79.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.