OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Down to $40.00

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.00, but opened at $39.08. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 10 shares.

ONEW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $603.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $567,384.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,840. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,403,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after buying an additional 65,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 120,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

