Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Announce $7.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will post earnings of $7.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.88. Broadcom reported earnings of $6.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $27.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.85 to $28.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $31.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.85 to $32.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone cut Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,121 shares of company stock worth $11,104,158. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $490.65. 13,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $344.42 and a 52-week high of $510.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $489.69 and its 200-day moving average is $474.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.