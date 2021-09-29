State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 369,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,934 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $176,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 174,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $490.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,616. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.42 and a 52-week high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,121 shares of company stock valued at $11,104,158 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

