qPULA Trading Management LP Sells 229 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

qPULA Trading Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises approximately 1.4% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 320.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.76.

Shares of BA traded up $9.33 on Wednesday, hitting $227.74. 271,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,066,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.44. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

