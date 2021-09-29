Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,000. Align Technology comprises approximately 2.0% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Align Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,020,000 after buying an additional 103,291 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,371,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,072,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 177,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,600,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,858. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $676.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,352. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $695.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $625.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.03 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

