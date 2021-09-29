PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.500 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on PVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.58.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH opened at $111.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. PVH has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $121.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.19.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.