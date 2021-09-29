Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Gap Down to $43.93

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.93, but opened at $42.82. Clearfield shares last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 680 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $593.84 million, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $275,123.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 87,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

