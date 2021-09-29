B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.36

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 121326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 360.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

