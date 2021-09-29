Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 4,836 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $41,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $541,071,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after acquiring an additional 122,611 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $14.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $627.61. 2,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,576. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $629.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.84.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

