Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 38,072 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,072 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.89% of Balchem worth $37,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,077,000 after purchasing an additional 146,430 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Balchem by 294.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 620,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,229,000 after purchasing an additional 463,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 525,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $150.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.39.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. Research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

