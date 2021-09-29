55,961 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 55,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.02. 1,778,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.78. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

