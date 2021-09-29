First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

FV traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,816. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $48.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.

