Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 497 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSG traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $103.83. The stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,860. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.85. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.89 and a 12-month high of $109.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.