Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Wedbush

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s current price.

THO has been the topic of several other reports. raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.11.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries stock opened at $121.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $1.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,780,000 after acquiring an additional 170,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.