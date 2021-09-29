DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading Down 2.8%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19. 7,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,484,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of -0.24.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.14 million. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,038 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,978,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 551.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 672.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,381,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

