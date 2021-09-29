ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.60

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 1482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ICL Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,776,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after buying an additional 62,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ICL Group by 525.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 1,129,975 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter valued at $1,728,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter valued at $641,000. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

