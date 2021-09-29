Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the period. NIO comprises approximately 7.6% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $26,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NIO by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of NIO by 807.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC dropped their price target on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.02.

NIO traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,900,844. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 2.50. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

