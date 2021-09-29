Darwin Advisors LLC Purchases 45,124 Shares of Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI)

Darwin Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) by 352.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,124 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,729. Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77.

