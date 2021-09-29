Scotia Capital Inc. Has $14.88 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $14,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

