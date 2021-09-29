NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for $2,540.43 or 0.06052889 BTC on major exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $699,162.50 and approximately $662.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00055748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00120820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00174293 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

MASK is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 275 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX Hashmasks Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

